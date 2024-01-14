CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.78 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,667 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.75% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TIXT opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $648.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TIXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

