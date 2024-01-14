CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $136.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

