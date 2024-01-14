CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 13,978 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

