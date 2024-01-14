Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.17

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $7.75. Citizens shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 8,397 shares traded.

Citizens Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

