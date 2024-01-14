Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

CLVT stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $150,975,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 56.8% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368,333 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 70.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,910,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at about $45,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

