CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.