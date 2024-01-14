Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FOF opened at $11.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

