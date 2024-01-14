Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
UTF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
