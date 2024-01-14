Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

UTF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.