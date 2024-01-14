Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

