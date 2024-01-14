Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.50.
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
