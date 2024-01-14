Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 131,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 684,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.