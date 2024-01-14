Compound (COMP) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $461.66 million and approximately $83.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $57.22 or 0.00133831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023633 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002276 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,067,512 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,067,498.51288851 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 57.16767854 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $82,078,541.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

