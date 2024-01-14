Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 876 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Enpro were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enpro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enpro by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enpro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $144.00 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $161.66. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average is $131.98.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enpro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

