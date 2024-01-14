Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of Neogen worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

