Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.17% of WNS worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 337,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 16.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,362,000 after purchasing an additional 177,959 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 16.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

