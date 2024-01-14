Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.18% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,689. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

