Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $97,687.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares in the company, valued at $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock worth $520,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

