Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.18 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

