Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $3.33 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

