Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 3,679 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 102.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $416,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,431.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.24. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

