Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 6,025 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

