Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.58% of Chuy’s worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Stock Down 2.1 %

CHUY opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

