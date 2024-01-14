Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,508,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $140.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $150.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

