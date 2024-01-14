Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.