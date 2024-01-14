Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Simulations Plus comprises 0.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simulations Plus worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 64.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,659,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,697,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,177. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLP stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.61. 79,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,433. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

