Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,832 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $217.70. 11,285,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

