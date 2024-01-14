Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,258,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up 10.0% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

BDJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 400,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,979. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

