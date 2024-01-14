Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,691 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. 514,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

