Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 52,430 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 156.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,430 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,018. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

