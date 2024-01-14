Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 731,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Couchbase Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BASE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $24.61.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.