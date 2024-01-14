Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 731,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $117,690.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BASE opened at $23.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

