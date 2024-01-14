CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.