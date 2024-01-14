CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CSW Industrials has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $8.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSWI opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.77 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $118.92 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW Industrials

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 681.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after acquiring an additional 435,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.