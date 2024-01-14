CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.10

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.66 ($0.14). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 446,934 shares changing hands.

CyanConnode Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of £37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh and cellular networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

Further Reading

