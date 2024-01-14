D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $173.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $153.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

