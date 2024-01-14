DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.87

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.94. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 32,424 shares.

DBVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

