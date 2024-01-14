Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

