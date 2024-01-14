Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

