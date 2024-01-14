Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

