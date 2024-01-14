Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

