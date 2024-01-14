Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.