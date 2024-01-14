Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

