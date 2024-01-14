Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Raised by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,292,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,953,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,056,000 after buying an additional 2,257,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,981,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,642,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,678,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 502,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

