Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,493 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned 1.57% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $23,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 290,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

