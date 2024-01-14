DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.75% of DoubleVerify worth $34,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,732.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,233. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.68.

DV stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.81. 705,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,352. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

