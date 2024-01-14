Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 222,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 101.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

