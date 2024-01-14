DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $32.95 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

