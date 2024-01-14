DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 168.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

