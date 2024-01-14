DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.