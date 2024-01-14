Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 445.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of DX opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $725.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17 and a beta of 1.32. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

