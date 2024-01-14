Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.56 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $273.89 and a one year high of $412.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.37.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

