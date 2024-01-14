Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 3.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Cheniere Energy worth $57,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,070,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

LNG opened at $165.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.80.

View Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.